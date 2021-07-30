Jagananna Deevena scheme: Rs 47.25 crore credited into 64,779 mothers accounts in Kadapa district

Kadapa: A festive look prevailed in YSR Kadapa district with the state government crediting Rs 47.25 crore into the accounts of 64,779 mothers under Jagananna Vidya Deevena(JVD) scheme for 2020-21. As many as 72,784 students were selected in the second phase.

Over 12,916 SCs, 1,322 STs, 26,360 BCs, 16,022 EBCs, 7,001 Kapus and 9,017 Muslim minorities and 146 Christians were selected under the scheme.

On the occasion, students who participated in the video-conference lauded JVD as boon for the development of their education. They thanked the Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy for his commitment to promote educational standards in the backward area like YSR Kadapa district.

One C Gayatri of Kadapa town, pursuing B Sc nursing at Saikrupa College, said JVD was a boon for poor students as the amount provided by the government is more useful to pursue higher studies. She said Rs 6,000 was credited in her mother account in the second phase.

Another student B Saikumar pursuing 1st year degree at SRNB Degree College in Kadapa said after the introduction JVD, the parents were proudly sending the children for higher studies.

District Collector V Vijayarama Raju said that the scheme will help students to pursue higher studies.

Kamalapuram MLA O Ravindranath Reddy lauded the Chief Minister for introducing such an innovative scheme in the interest of poor to pursue higher studies. JC Dharmachandra Reddy and others were present.

84,247 mothers receive amount in Chittoor

Chittoor: Over 84,247 mothers of the students received Rs 57.57 crore, the second instalment of Jagananna Deevena Scheme, in Chittoor district, according to District Collector M Hari Narayanan. The scheme will enable the children to continue their studies without any break, he added.

Participating in the video-conference of Chief Minister here on Thursday, the collector briefed the steps taken for selecting the students under the Jagananna Deevana Scheme.

Speaking to media here, he said that under Jagananna Deevena scheme, Rs.10.90 crore were credited into the accounts of 18,392 mothers of Scheduled Caste students, Rs 1.25 crore into 2,139 ST students, Rs 24.29 crore into 36,325 mothers of Backward classes, Rs 11.81 crore into 13,578 Economically Backward Class and Rs 5.42 crore into 7,630 Kapu students mothers. He appealed to mothers of beneficiaries check their balance amount in their accounts. MLA A Srinivasulu, Mayor B Amuda, Joint Collector Rajasekhar(Welfare), BC leader Bullet Suresh and others were present.