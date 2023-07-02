Jagananna Suraksha launched in all 175 constituencies

Vijayawada: Minister for Social Welfare Merugu Nagarjuna said that there was good response for Jagananna Suraksha programme, which was launched in 175 Assembly constituencies by organising camps in 1305 secretariats to distribute certificates and settle left over grievances.

Speaking to mediapersons at the YSRCP State office here on Saturday, the Minister said that the State government fulfilled 99 per cent of election promises and now launched the Jagananna Suraksha programme to achieve 100 per cent implementation of welfare schemes by extending the schemes to left over beneficiaries.

He said as part of the programme, the officials were distributing necessary certificates including date of birth, caste and income certificates to people on the spot at village and ward secretariats. He said that the camps will be organised till July 30 at all mandals for the benefit of people. He said 2.16 lakh volunteers and 1.5 lakh secretariat staff are participating in the Jagananna Suraksha programme.

The Minister said that the State government has been maintaining transparency in implementation of welfare schemes and extending the schemes to all eligible irrespective of their caste and creed and party affiliations.

He said as the academic year commenced, students need income and caste certificates. The Jagananna Suraksha programme will help to distribute necessary certificates on the spot. In addition the welfare calendar starts from August and the certificates will help to link them to the welfare schemes.

MLC Marri Rajasekhar said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy took initiative to send officials to the doorsteps of people to provide welfare schemes. He said on the first day itself the Jagananna Suraksha programme was launched in 175 constituencies by conducting 2 camps in each mandal covering 1,305 village and ward secretariats.