326 Maoists surrendered, narcotics worth nearly Rs 30 crore seized in ‘25

Kothagudem: As many as 326 Maoists surrendered before the police in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district during the past year, while narcotic substances, including ganja worth nearly ₹30 crore, were seized, District Superintendent of Police Rohit Raju said on Saturday.

Releasing the District Police Annual Report–2025 at a press conference held at the SP office, Rohith Raju said the coordinated efforts of police officers and staff had significantly helped in curbing anti-social activities and maintaining law and order in the district.

Comparing crime statistics, the SP said overall crime in the district rose by 9.65 per cent compared to the previous year. While 5,636 cases were registered last year, the number increased to 6,180 cases in 2025. During the year, one highway robbery case, five robbery cases and 307 theft cases were registered. As many as 23 murder cases and 83 rape cases were reported.

He said dowry deaths and domestic violence cases showed a declining trend. Cases under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act increased from 102 last year to 122 this year, while POCSO cases rose from 105 to 128.

The SP noted that crimes against women witnessed a decline of 8.57 per cent, with cases coming down from 420 last year to 384 this year.

During the year, police registered 70 narcotics-related cases and arrested 221 persons. A total of 5,707 kg of ganja was seized, valued at approximately ₹28.54 crore. He said ganja worth nearly ₹22 crore was destroyed during the year.

In theft cases, property worth ₹3.75 crore was stolen, of which valuables worth ₹1.21 crore were recovered in 141 cases, with the District Crime Investigation Department playing a key role.

The SP said 20,595 cases of various categories were resolved through Lok Adalats during the year. Police also registered 15,347 drunk-and-drive cases and 196 cybercrime cases.

A total of 1,824 cases were disposed of during the year, resulting in life imprisonment for seven persons, 20 years’ imprisonment for two, 10 years’ imprisonment for five and seven years’ imprisonment for three accused.

Rohith Raju said the district police would take special measures in the coming year, with public cooperation, to further control crime and strengthen law and order. Special focus would be laid on preventing sexual offences against children, cybercrimes, road accidents and illegal transportation and supply of ganja, he added.

Bhadrachalam ASP Vikranth Kumar Singh, Illandu DSP Chandrabhanu, Kothagudem DSP Rehman, Palvancha DSP Satish Kumar, Manuguru DSP Ravinder Reddy, DCRB DSP Mallaiah Swamy, SB Inspector Srinivas, DCRB Inspector M. Srinivas and others were present at the press meet.