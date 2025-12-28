Karimnagar man granted two patents in the US

Karimnagar: An Indian youth working with AT&T has received the grant of two patents in the United States. Japa Sharath Reddy, a native of Alugunur village under the Karimnagar Municipal Corporation limits, has been awarded two patents by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for his technological innovations. One patent was granted on December 10, 2024, for a hybrid question-and-answer system based on a knowledge graph. The second was awarded on March 4, 2025, for a method designed to detect suspicious activities based on online behavioural patterns.

Notably, both patents have been registered on be