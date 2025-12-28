KDCCB ex-chairman gets grand send-off

Karimnagar: A grand felicitation and farewell programme for former Karimnagar District Cooperative Central Bank (KDCCB) chairman Konduru Ravinder Rao, organised under the name ‘Athmeeya Abhinandham and Veedukolu’ by team DCCB, was held in Karimnagar town on Saturday during which Rao expressed gratitude to the late Chief Minister Dr YS Rajasekhar Reddy.

On this occasion, speakers recalled the services of Ravinder Rao in strengthening the cooperative sector in Karimnagar and across the country as the DCCB Chairman. Ravinder Rao created history in Telangana by successfully serving as the chairman of KDCCB for two decades (2005–2025).

During his tenure, the bank registered growth in every term and won several national awards from NABARD and NAFSCOB. The bank also became a learning centre for several cooperative banks across the country, which adopted its best practices after study visits.

Notably, the KDCCB attained the top position as the leading cooperative bank in India in the leadership of the former chairman.

Speaking at the event, Ravinder Rao shared that several critical factors positioned KDCCB at the forefront of the nation’s cooperative banking sector. He credited Dr Reddy for providing him the opportunity to serve in the cooperative sector during challenging times.

Recollecting the past, Rao said that his brother Konduru Gandhi, former ministers T Jeevan Reddy and J Ratnakar Rao played a key role in his appointment as KDCCB chairman in 2005. He mentioned his close association with nine Chief Ministers of Telugu-speaking states, including A Revanth Reddy. He recalled that former CM K Chandrashekar Rao gave complete freedom to cooperatives and ensured no political interference, which helped increase deposits in KDCCB from Rs 3,500 crore to Rs 8,100 crore.

“When KDCCB was facing a major crisis, officials Mallaiah and Bhanu Prasad from TSCAB were deputed and played a crucial role in setting things right,” he said. He stated that the bank’s success was reflected in its low NPA of 0.54% and 99% loan recovery rate.

Expressing confidence in the future, Rao said that with the present young workforce, the bank would continue to progress for the next five decades.

Minister for Transport and BC Welfare Ponnam Prabhakar, Government Whip Adi Srinivas, legislators Kavvampalli Satyanarayana and Medipalli Satyam, former minister T Jeevan Reddy, former legislators, and Karimnagar Dairy Chairman Rajeshwar Rao, along with others were present.