Jagananna Suraksha program created history, says Kakani Govardhan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh Agriculture Minister Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy on Thursday said that Jagananna Suraksha program has created a history. Speaking on the occasion, he has expressed his anguish with Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan, criticizing him for his lack of political knowledge and his comments about the volunteers. Reddy stated that Pawan's criticism erupted from his own lack of faith in himself and his party.

Minister Kakani highlighted the achievements of the Jagananna Suraksha programme, stating that certificates have been provided to 57 lakh people. He emphasized that the program has created history and is aimed at extending welfare schemes to more beneficiaries.

Reddy also mentioned that Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy's confidence in winning the elections without alliance is purely out of the people's faith.

It is evident that there is a disagreement and exchange of words between YSRCP and Pawan Kalyan regarding their remarks on volunteers.