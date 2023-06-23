  • Menu
Jagananna Suraksha program launched

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

YS Jagan launched the Jagananna Suraksha program on Friday, which is a supplementary program to Jaganannaku Chebudam designed to address the problems of the people.

YS Jagan launched the Jagananna Suraksha program on Friday, which is a supplementary program to Jaganannaku Chebudam designed to address the problems of the people. Under the program, volunteers, Gruhasaradhulu, and secretariat staff will visit the people at their doorstep and resolve the issues.

