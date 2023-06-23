Live
- KTR to meet Amit Shah after four years in Delhi
- No alliance between BRS and BJP, says Kishan Reddy
- Taipei Open: Prannoy in quarters
- Rahul Gandhi Picturized As 'Devdas' In Poster Ahead Of Opposition's Meet
- Jagananna Suraksha program launched
- ‘BoyapatiRAPO’ gets preponed; film to hit theatres on Sep 15
- AP SSC Advanced Supplementary exam results released
- Rural connectivity projects worth Rs 4,947 cr approved : Odisha Cabinet
- Rashmika and her manger give clarity on their separation
- YV Subba Reddy assures better treatment to boy injured in Cheetah attack
YS Jagan launched the Jagananna Suraksha program on Friday, which is a supplementary program to Jaganannaku Chebudam designed to address the problems of the people.
YS Jagan launched the Jagananna Suraksha program on Friday, which is a supplementary program to Jaganannaku Chebudam designed to address the problems of the people. Under the program, volunteers, Gruhasaradhulu, and secretariat staff will visit the people at their doorstep and resolve the issues.
