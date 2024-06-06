Live
- AIADMK Blames BJP's Annamalai For Split From NDA And Lok Sabha Election Defeat
- ‘Yevam’ trailer takes into the world of psychological thriller
- JICA links IITH-Renesas Partnership for Semiconductor Innovation in India
- Scholarships for The Hans India (Online)
- Neha Shetty sizzles in black
- Hyderabad: Huge cutout of Kajal Aggarwal’s ‘Satyabhama’ erected at Sandhya theatre
- Chetan Bharadwaj highlights the unique challenges in composing music for ‘Harom Hara’
- Congress' assessment goes wrong in MP, suffers humiliating defeat
- World Athletics launches shoe-check app to help athletes follow new regulations
- Vijay Sethupathi’s milestone film ‘Maharaja’ gears up for grand release by NVR Cinemas
Just In
Outsourced contract workers strike in Bhadrachalam area hospital CITU
Highlights
Bhadrachalam Committee is holding a dharna in front of the main gate of the Government Area Hospital to demand immediately payment of the salaries of...
Bhadrachalam Committee is holding a dharna in front of the main gate of the Government Area Hospital to demand immediately payment of the salaries of the outsourced contract workers working in Bhadrachalam Government Area Hospital, which is pending for 5 months. Everyone is saying that we are having a lot of trouble.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS