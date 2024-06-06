Tirupati JSP candidate registers highest majority in Seema

Tirupati : Muchto the surprise of all, the NDA coalition partner Jana Sena Party Tirupati Assembly candidate Arani Srinivasulu registered highest majority in the Rayalaseema region. He defeated his nearest rival YSRCP candidate Bhumana Abhinay Reddy, son of sitting MLA Karunakar Reddy with a huge margin of 62,056 votes.

Srinivasulu got 1,24,107 votes while Abhinay had to contend with 62,151.

Even in 1983 when N T Rama Rao contested in Tirupati city, he won with a margin of 42,000 only, again in 2014 when TDP came to power its candidate N Venkata Ramana got a majority of 45,000.

Thus, it’s the first time in the history of Tirupati election that a person to win with a huge margin of 62,056 votes. However, in the byelection held after the death of Venkata Ramana, his wife N Sugunamma won the seat with the margin of 1.02 lakh because the main opposition YSRCP not contested, as a gesture to the deceased TDP leader Venkat Ramana.

It is interesting to note that the aggressive campaign taken up by YSRCP senior leader Bhumana Karunakar Reddy who was also TTD chairman on the plank of development and also projecting JSP candidate Srinivasulu as non-local and belonging to Chittoor failed to cut the ice.

The massive development works including master plan roads, widening of roads, slipway and free lefts which ended the traffic congestion in the Tirupati city did not help the ruling party to get votes to win the election.

This apart, Bhumana Karunakar Reddy as TTD chairman touring benefits to the employees including house sites to regular and also retired employees, huge salary increase to all the non-permanent employees like outsourced, contract, society worker also failed to get votes, leaving everyone in surprise.

The TTD employees including retired employees numbering more than 25,000 families have more than 1 lakh votes in the city.

The result and the huge margin clearly indicated the three-party leaders, TDP-BJP-Jana Sena worked unitedly transfer of votes to get the alliance with the huge margin.

The senior TDP leader said though we are sure of the victory in Tirupati they did not expect such a huge margin.