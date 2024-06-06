Alliance University celebrates World Envirinment Day through plantation and cleanliness drive

Bengaluru: The Department of Student Support Services and the NSS Club of Alliance University celebrated the World Environment Day, 2024 by organizing a Plantation drive at Government High School, Indalwadipur and NGO, Arin Foundation, and a Cleanliness drive at Guddanahalli Lake, Anekal, Bangalore, Karnataka. This was in collaboration with Anekal, local communities and the Panchayat office of Anekal.

This initiative was aimed to raise awareness among students and society about the importance of a green and clean environment and ecosystem preservation. 50 plant saplings were planted at the school and the office of the NGO, followed by a cleanup drive at Guddanahalli Lake.

This collaborative effort was an enriching experience, fostering connections with responsible local communities and contributing to a noble cause. This initiative aligns with the University's ongoing efforts towards Sustainable Development Goals, specifically SDG 13 (Climate Action), SDG 15 (Life on Land), and SDG 17 (Partnerships for Goals).



