Jagananna Vidya Deevena benefits 42,989 students in Kadapa

Kadapa/Rayachoti: District Collector V Vijaya Rama Raju on Monday said that 42,989 students from the district got Rs 31.67 crore under the Jagananna Vidya Deevena (JVD).

Speaking on the occassion of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy launching the 3rd phase of Jagananna Vidya Deevena (JVD) in Nagari of Chittoor district on Monday, the collector said that it is fortunate for the people of state for having such a great Chief Minister, who was striving hard for promotion of quality education for poor.

Stating that JVD, a golden opportunity for the students to pursue studies like ITI, Diploma, Degree and post-graduate studies, the collector urged the students to concentrate on their studies for securing top ranks.

He said eligible students, who failed to secure government financial assistance under JVD, can contact 1902 call centre.

Social Welfare DD Saraswathi, SC, BC, Minority Corporations Deputy Directors and other departmental staff were present.

Meanwhile over 34,568 students got benefit of Rs 24.42 crore under the JVD in Annamayya district.

On the occasion, the students thanked Jagan Mohan Reddy for extending financial support under JVD.