Jagananna Vidya Kanuka: CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to launch distribution today

Amaravati: The distribution of Jagananna Vidya Kanuka kits will be launched by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to students from Classes 1 to 10 on Thursday.



The uniqueness of the scheme is that the kit comprises three pairs of uniform, one pair of shoes, two pairs of socks, prescribed textbooks, notebooks, belt and a school bag getting the student fully prepared for the new academic year.

Vidya Kanuka puts an end to the earlier practice of erratic and non-supply of books, uniform and other essentials to students.

The Chief Minister will formally launch the scheme at Punadipadu government high school in Krishna district which heralds a new chapter to strengthen the enrolment rate in government schools.

Under Jagananna Vidya Kanuka, 42,34,322 kits would be distributed across the state at an estimated cost of Rs 650 crore.

The kits will bring relief to the parents and will save the new academic year expenditure motivating them further to send their children to school and continue their education.

The scheme will not only increase the number of admissions in government schools but also bring down the dropout rate.

There was full transparency in the purchase of material which has undergone reverse tendering and e-procurement to ensure that there is no scope for corruption.

All the Covid-19 norms will be followed during the distribution of kits to parents. The school education department in its guidelines, stipulated that only 50 parents, 25 in the morning and 25 in the evening, will be given kits in a day to prevent any crowding. Bio metric will be taken with abundant precautions like using hand sanitisers in the process. Wearing of masks and cleaning hands with sanitiser during biometric process are made mandatory.