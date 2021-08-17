Jagananna Vidya Kanuka kits help students of poor families: Guntur Mayor

Guntur: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy developed government schools on par with the corporate schools, said Mayor Kavati Siva Naga Manohar Naidu.

He distributed Jagananna Vidya Kanuka kits to the students at Jalagam Rama Rao Memorial Municipal Corporation School and Mahalakshmi Pullaiah Municipal Corporation here on Monday.

Speaking on this occasion, he said that the aim of the scheme is to reduce financial burden on the poor and middleclass people and help the poor students studying in the government and aided schools. He recalled that the CM gives top priority to health and education. He reminded that all the government school buildings were renovated and provided necessary facilities in the schools for the convenience of students. He said that Jaganna Vidya Kanuka, Jaganna Gorumudda and Amma Vodi schemes are useful to students.

MLC KS Lakshmana Rao said that they are extending support to the welfare schemes being introduced by the government in the council. He suggested to start Intermediate courses in the GMC high schools for the convenience of the students.

Later, they distributed Jagananna Vidya Kits to the students. MLAs Mustafa and Maddali Giridhara Rao were present.