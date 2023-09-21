Jaganannaku Chebudam: Spl drive with VROs for a week to solve public issues says Collector Madhavi

Rajamahendravaram: East Godavari district Collector Dr K Madhavi Latha said the State government is conducting Jaganannaku Chebudam programme at mandal-level for quick resolution of public problems. She directed the officials concerned to provide civic services with accountability.

Collector Madhavi Latha, Anaparthi MLA Satthi Suryanarayana Reddy, Joint Collector Tej Bharat, RDO A Chaitravarshini and other district officials attended the mandal-level Jaganannaku Chebudam programme held in Anaparthi on Wednesday.

The Collector informed that they have received 134 applications from public. She said that people from different areas need not come to the district headquarters since this programme is being held at mandal-level. She mentioned that Spandana and Jaganannaku Chebudam applications are being monitored by a special cell in the Chief Minister’s office.

Stating that more applications were received on revenue and land issues in Anaparthi mandal, Collector Madhavi Latha said that a special drive will be arranged with VROs for a week to resolve all the problems. A monitoring department has been set up at the Collectorate to resolve all eligible applications. In case of unresolved applications, concerned district, division, mandal, and village level officials will have to take personal responsibility.

MLA Satthi Suryanarayana Reddy said that Jaganannaku Chebudam started to work with sincerity for the resolution of public problems.

Karri Srinivasa Reddy of Mahendrawada claimed that he has 79 cents of land, but only 77 cents have been registered in Jagananna Bhu Hakku and Bhu Raksha resurvey.

SSV Sudhakara Reddy, a resident of Anaparthi village, requested for allotment of land for his cottage industry. DCCB Chairman Akula Veerraju, DRO G Narasimhulu, DEO S Abraham, RTO KV Krishna Rao, and others participated.