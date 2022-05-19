Jagan’s bus yatra to focus on commitment to marginalised

Vijayawada: To counter the TDP's yatra 'Badude Badudu', YSRCP has decided to organise a four-day bus yatra from Srikakulam to Anantapur.

The social justice yatra will also witness the Ministers holding public meetings at Srikakulam, Rajahmundry, Narasaraopet and Anantapur. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is likely to address these meetings.

According to YSRCP sources, the yatra will showcase the 'commitment' to uplift BCs, SCs, STs and minorities. The Chief Minister, who held a meeting on Wednesday evening with important leaders to finalise the roadmap for the yatra, is learnt to have told the ministers and leaders to highlight how YSRCP had fulfilled its commitment towards these sections by giving maximum representation in Assembly, Legislative Council, state cabinet, Rajya Sabha and 56 other societies.

They have been told to highlight the welfare schemes launched by the government for these sections and how the government had given huge funds for the BC corporation. The renaming of Konaseema district as Ambedkar district will also be included in the speeches to prove their commitment for these sections of society and to project the party as a BC party.

Party leaders say that it was not only important to strive for the welfare of these sections but there was also a need to create an awareness among them about the importance given to them and the welfare schemes launched for them.