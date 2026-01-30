Jagan’s gang didn’t even spare Tirumala laddus: TDP

Anantapur: TDP leader Madhu Royal on Thursday expressed anger, stating that during the past five years of YCP rule, Jagan Reddy and his gang did not even spare the Tirumala laddu, adulterating it to earn crores of rupees.

Following the SIT's report to the Supreme Court regarding the adulteration of the Tirumala laddu, he undertook a temple purification programme at the Venkateswara Swamy temple in Ramnagar Anantapur.

After purifying the temple along with TDP workers, he performed special prayers.

TDP leaders Padmashali corporation director Pothula Lakshmi Narasimha, Jogi Rajendra, Vannurappa, Imaithula Saleem. HariKrishna Pothulaya, Uppar Adi and others participate in the programme.