Jagan’s 'inefficient rule' pushed AP growth back by 30 yrs: Naidu

Tiruvuru (Krishna dist): Reiterating that his sole intention is to take the Telugu community to number one position globally, former Chief Minister and TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday felt that due to the inefficient rule of Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, the State has gone back by 30 years.

Calling upon all the people in the State to come together to save Andhra Pradesh, Naidu expressed confidence that the Telugu community will certainly grow to the level of commanding the whole world.

"The TDP is there with you to transform the Telugu community as the leaders of the world," Naidu said addressing a huge gathering at Tiruvuru as part of the 'Raa Kadaliraa' programme.

‘Amaravati lost its glow due to the reverse rule of Jagan as he has taken the State back to 30 years, he regretted. This is the primary reason as to why the 'Raa Kadaliraa' programme has been taken up which is for the welfare of five crore Andhraites, Naidu stated.

Observing that every individual is a victim of Jagan, including himself, Naidu said that every leader representing the opposition in the State has gone to the police stations. The time has come to bid goodbye to this disastrous rule, the TDP supremo said. Stating that the Irrigation Minister does not have any knowledge on where the diaphragm wall of the Polavaram project exists, the TDP supremo said that the guide bund of the project is in a state of collapse as water is being released through cofferdam. Had the Polavaram been completed by the YSRCP government, every acre in the State would have got irrigation facility, Naidu said and promised to complete the Chintalapudi Lift irrigation scheme.

Also, the coming TDP-Jana Sena government will take the responsibility to complete the other irrigation projects like Muktyala and Pittalagudem, the TDP chief said.

Making it clear that Amaravati is going to be the capital of the State in three more months, the former Chief Minister felt that had the city been completed it would have become another Cyberabad. The day is not too far to proudly say that the State capital is Amaravati, he noted.

Asking the gathering whether Jagan has promised to implement total prohibition or not, Naidu alleged that the Chief Minister has minted Rs 25,000 crore through illicit liquor. The publicity craze has reached its peak, he said and pointed out that on even on pattadar passbooks Jagan is getting his photos printed.

"We are bringing the Super Six in the name of Babu Surety -Bhavishaythuku Guarantee’ and I will personally take the responsibility to implement all these schemes," Naidu said.

He called upon the TDP and the Jana Sena leaders and activists to approach every doorstep to bring awareness among people.