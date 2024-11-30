Jagan’s mindless decisions caused huge loss to RTC: Zonal chief Sannapureddy

Nellore: BJP Kisan Morcha national vice-president and APSRTC zonal chairman Sannapureddy Suresh Reddy has criticised that the implementation of unilateral decisions by former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy ultimately incurred crores of rupees loss to the Corporation.

Addressing the media here on Friday, he said there were several ways to run the RTC in a profitable way, but Jagan never followed them. Instead he adopted unreasonable methods during his five-year tenure, which made the future of corporation employees questionable, he added. The BJP leader has pointed out that Jagan Mohan Reddy merged the RTC with the government with the intention of looting corporation properties worth crores of rupees, but not to protect the employees of the organisation. He questioned, “Why Jagan pledged Rs 60,000 crore of the Cooperative Credit Society for other purposes?”

The BJP leader said that there are several problems regarding Employee’s Provident Fund.

He stated after the coalition government came to power in 2024, the government has allocated some funds for the benefit of employees. He assured to take steps to sort out the problems of employees by considering their appeals, irrespective of political affiliations. Party leaders Midathala Ramesh and others were present.