Jagan’s version of police order baffles NDA partners

Vijayawada : The NDA alliance partners -- BJP, TDP and Jana Sena members -- fumed at the comments made by the former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during his press conference on Friday against Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and the alliance government in the state. State Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar said that Jagan should face immediate expulsion from the country due to his remarks against secularism. “He should immediately withdraw his comments, like questioning what kind of country we are living in,” Ravi said.

“First he should stop putting himself on a high pedestal. He is now just an MLA representing the Pulivendula constituency and learn to respect the traditions of other religions,” BJP leader Bhanuprakash Reddy said.

Home Minister Vanglapudi Anitha said that Jagan does not seem to have learnt any lesson though people had rejected him during elections and continues with making false statements. Referring to his comment that “I who as the former CM was not allowed to go to Tirupati and police issued notices that I had no permission,” she said he should read the notice carefully. No one stopped him from going to Tirumala.

The notice was to inform him that no rallies or meetings on the roads would be permitted as police act was in force. She added that the Centre should examine the possibility of booking cases of treason against him for questioning what kind of the country this was. Meanwhile, following the call of Jagan, YSRCP leaders held prayers at some temples though on a very low scale. They said these pujas were in response to the false allegations of Naidu in regard to the laddu prasadam. They said they prayed that the God should show his anger only on Naidu and not on the people for the “sin” he had committed.

