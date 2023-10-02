‘Jai Bheem’ Nageswara Rao’s services hailed

Ongole (Prakasam district): The services of Jai Bheem Foundation chairman and social worker Nageswara Rao are unforgettable and commendable, stated the speakers during his birthday celebrations at Mallaiah Lingam Bhavan in Ongole on Saturday.

Dr Mande Harsha Preetham Dev, district NSS Programme officer and assistant professor at Andhra Kesari University in Ongole, presided over the celebrations. He said that Nageswara Rao has organised many social service programmes, sports meets and cultural programmes for youth and discussions and meetings with the followers of Dr BR Ambedkar at national level. He advised the youngsters to take inspiration from the life of Nageswara Rao.

Bahujan Teachers Association State vice-president Parre Venkata Rao said that social development is possible only through fighting social evils. Nageswara Rao is an example of the ideology and is inspirational to the youth. District MEOs Association president B Nagendravardhan said the service of Nageswara Rao as a government employee and as a follower of Dr Ambedkar will be remembered by many, while Andhra Kesari University executive council member Sumathi said that Nageswara Rao’s life is also inspirational to the people who are fighting for the rights of Dalits and Bahujan.

Nageswara Rao recollected his life through the phases of his childhood, working as a student leader, employees association leader, communist party member, trade union leader, dalit leader, working in the land movement, establishing Bahujana Teachers Association, conducting sports meets, coaching and model tests for competitive exams, spreading Ambedkar’s ideology, etc. He said that he also invited Ambedkarists all over India, through Dalit Bahujan Intellectual Forum and organised national-level seminars in Ongole, Nellore, Tirupati, Kurnool and other places in the State.

He thanked the public for their love and felicitated people, who extended cooperation and support to him in various stages of his movements.