Jana Sena activists hail success of Gram Sabhas

Gooty: Jana Sena Party ranks in Gooty celebrated the success of the Gram Sabhas organised by the State government.

Guntakal constituency Jana Sena in-charge Vasagiri Manikantha along with other party activists released the posters on successful Gram Sabhas & Clean Andhra. Speaking on the occasion, Manikantha said that over one crore people participated in Gram Sabhas held across 13,326 panchayats in the State. It has been resolved to execute development works in villages worth Rs 4,500 crore.

He also said that in connection with the birthday celebrations of Deputy Chief Minister and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan, thousands of saplings will be planted as part of environmental protection under the name ‘Clean Andhra, Green Andhra’ on September 2.

Jana Sena mandal president Chinna Venkatesulu, town president Patil Suresh, secretary Boya Gadda Brahmaiah, party activists Jangala Aswa Nagappa, Venkataramana and others were present.