Jana Sena chief pays tributes to former CM Sanjivayya

Mangalagiri: Paying glowing tributes to the former Chief Minister Damodaram Sanjivayya, who was a modest, humble and social advocate, on the occasion of his centenary birth anniversary on behalf of JanaSena, the party supremo Pawan Kalyan said that the former Chief Minister's entire life was an open book. He recalled that born in a very poor Dalit family, Sanjivayya became a great politician who served as second Chief Minister of united Andhra Pradesh. Sanjivayya was a reformer who had strived hard for achieving social justice with a quest to bring the oppressed and backward sections of society on the path of development, Pawan stated.

He recalled that moved by the backwardness of the Kapu community, Sanjivayyahad included the Kapus in the Backward Classes list and strove for their progress. "The way he had shown as a teacher, lawyer and a politician to the people is ideal for the present generation and significantly for young politicians. Sanjivayya, who had lived a normal life after he relinquished the position of the Chief Minister, is always memorable," Pawan said.