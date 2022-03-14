Jana Sena Formation Day: YS Jagan ruled the state without capital, alleges Naga Babu

Jana Sena party senior leader Konidela Naga Babu said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy would be credited with ruling Andhra Pradesh without a capital for three years. He demanded the government to respect the judgment of the High Court and suggested that Amaravati should be made the capital and ruled for at least these two years.

The Jana Sena Party's Nineth anniversary meeting is being held near Mangalagiri in Guntur district. Speaking on the occasion, Nagababu said that he is ashamed to see the administration in Andhra Pradesh and opined that he us incensed that he was the only CM who was running such a vicious administration. He commented that half the people of the state have decided to migrate to neighbouring states.

Naga Babu commented that the ministers in Jagan's cabinet were not good and mentioned that ministers are enjoying positions without power power. Naga Babu alleged that the roads in the state are very bad.