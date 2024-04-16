Jana Sena gets relief in AP High Court as party was alloted with glass Tumbler symbol

In a crucial victory for the Janasena party, the Andhra Pradesh High Court has passed a verdict allotting the glass symbol to the party just before the upcoming elections in the state. The High Court's decision has been met with relief and celebration by members of the party.

The High Court's verdict on Tuesday regarding Janasena's Glass Glass symbol has brought a sense of relief to the party and its supporters. The cadre of the Janasena are rejoicing over this important development as they prepare for the upcoming elections in Andhra Pradesh.