Jana Sena leader Chilakam Madhusudan Reddy asks Vijayasai Reddy to refrain from criticism

Chilakam Madhusudan Reddy, the State General Secretary of Janasena Party, criticised Vijayasai Reddy, a leader of the YSRCP party, stating that he does not have the credibility to criticize Pawan Kalyan, the founder of Janasena Party. Reddy urged Vijayasai Reddy to refrain from unnecessary comments.

He mentioned that Pawan Kalyan and Chandrababu Naidu had approached the Election Commission with evidence of alleged vote tampering by the YSRCP party, and the Election Commission responded positively by promising a transparent investigation. Reddy further stated that Vijayasai Reddy's knowledge and intelligence have not grown, only his age has increased.

He also questioned the credibility of the YSRCP party's president. Reddy criticized the YSRCP ministers for alleged corruption and for speaking against the opposition in the assembly. He mentioned that the people of the state are observing everything and will decide whom to vote for in the next election. Reddy emphasized that the opposition is working hard to expose the alleged illegal activities and injustices of the YSRCP party. He criticized the YSRCP government for not fulfilling election promises and for threatening those who protest strongly.

Reddy challenged Vijayasai Reddy to prove the accusations against him and questioned why cases have not been filed against Vijayasai Reddy. He expressed discontent with Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy's governance and stated that people from all sections of society are already resentful.

Reddy stressed the importance of conducting elections constitutionally in a democratic country and stated that no one is afraid of the obstacles or hindrances created by others. He mentioned that Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy, along with ministers and MLAs, has expressed a desire to refrain from slandering opposition parties.