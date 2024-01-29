Jana Sena leader Madhusudan Reddy conducts booth committees meeting, handsover voter list

Jana Sena Party State General Secretary, Chilakam Madhusudan Reddy, conducted a meeting with members of the Dharmavaram Town and Dharmavaram Rural Booth Committees at the new Janasena Party office in Dharmavaram town. During the meeting, he handed over the voter lists to the committee members and thoroughly examined the lists to identify stolen votes and double votes.

Reddy stated that any such discrepancies would be reported to the Election Commission for removal. Additionally, members of the Dharmavaram mandal committee were appointed during the meeting. The appointed members include D. Naga Sudhakar Reddy as president, Giraka Chiranjeevi and B. Shiva Shankar Reddy as vice presidents, G. Chiranjeevi as principal secretary, A. Jayaram Reddy, G. Shailaja, Rajasekhar Raju, Ym. Sudhakar B. Peddanna Y. Shekshavali, G. Ravi, Govinda Reddy, T. Babu Reddy, Chilakam Sudhakar Reddy, Ym. Subbanna, Y. Moulali as joint secretaries, Ramesh, P. Rajasekhar Reddy, Padagala Rajasekhar, V. Nagarjuna, Anjajala Vamsi, CC. Ramu, K. Krishnamurthy, and A. Pratap.

The appointment papers were handed over to the newly appointed members by Chilakam Madhusudan Reddy. The meeting was attended by Srinivasulu, town leaders Addagiri Shyam Kumar, executive committee members Kotiki Ramanji, Peruru Srinivasulu, Dadi Thota Krishnaiah, T. Pratap, Balakrishna, Damu, Kola Nagarjuna, Rajaprakash, Neeluru Lakshminarayana, and others.