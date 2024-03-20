Jana Sena leaders extend support to TDP candidate in Udayagiri

In an encouraging show of unity and support, Janasena leaders in Udayagiri Constituency have pledged their full support to the Telugu Desam Party MLA candidate, Kakarla Suresh.

During a meeting at the Telugu Desam Party office near Bommaraju Cheruvu village, important Jana Sena cadre of the constituency congratulated Kakarla Suresh and discussed future activities to ensure his victory in the upcoming general elections.

Expressing their commitment to work as 'soldiers' and stand by Kakarla Suresh throughout the election process, the Janasena leaders emphasized the importance of cooperation between the BJP, Telugu Desam Party, and Janasena for the success of their joint candidate.

Kakarla Suresh, in turn, emphasized the significance of securing a victory for the Telugu Desam Party to prevent further economic decline in Andhra Pradesh. He urged all party members to set aside personal differences and work towards the common goal of bringing the NDA government to power.

The meeting was attended by various Janasena district secretaries, Mandal presidents, and chief leaders, who all expressed their unwavering support for Kakarla Suresh and the NDA alliance. With a united front and a shared vision for the future, the Janasena leaders and Telugu Desam Party candidate are determined to work together for a successful outcome in the upcoming elections.