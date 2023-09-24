Jana Sena leaders meets Nara Brahmani, decides to carryout protests jointly

Jana Sena leaders recently met Nara Brahmani, the daughter-in-law of TDP national president Chandrababu Naidu, after his arrest. The leaders from the erstwhile East Godavari district expressed their support and solidarity during the meeting.



The leaders have also discussed the current political scenario in the state with Nara Brahmani. The meeting was led by Jana Sena leader Kandula Durgesh and former minister Chinarajappa.



In the meeting both the parties have decided to jointly organise protest programs to raise their voice against Chandrababu's arrest. It seems that TDP and Jana Sena have geared up to work in coordination after Pawan Kalyan's announcement over the Jana Sena's alliance with TDP.

Meanwhile, the CID questioning Nara Chandrababu Naidu is going on in the Rajahmundry Central Jail. The remand of Naidu will end today.