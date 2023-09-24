Live
- ‘PeddhaKapu’ actor Virat shares about his ground work to get into the character
- PM Modi launches 9 Vande Bharat trains, says stations to be developed in next 25 yrs to be called Amrit Bharat stations
- Madam Sarpanch: Panchayats change profile of women in Maha politics
- Gujarat: Man. nephew drown during Ganesh idol immersion
- From Aishwarya Rai to Manushi Chillar; have A look at India’s former Miss World’s
- Oppn thinking about election in a fundamentally different way: Rahul
- Amid strained ties with TN BJP unit, EPS to hold key party meet
- 31 injured as passenger train hits cargo train in Pakistan's Punjab
- Study shows our gut microbes may determine bone health
- Priyanka Chopra demands swift implementation of Women’s Reservation Bill
Just In
Jana Sena leaders meets Nara Brahmani, decides to carryout protests jointly
Jana Sena leaders recently met Nara Brahmani, the daughter-in-law of TDP national president Chandrababu Naidu, after his arrest.
Jana Sena leaders recently met Nara Brahmani, the daughter-in-law of TDP national president Chandrababu Naidu, after his arrest. The leaders from the erstwhile East Godavari district expressed their support and solidarity during the meeting.
The leaders have also discussed the current political scenario in the state with Nara Brahmani. The meeting was led by Jana Sena leader Kandula Durgesh and former minister Chinarajappa.
In the meeting both the parties have decided to jointly organise protest programs to raise their voice against Chandrababu's arrest. It seems that TDP and Jana Sena have geared up to work in coordination after Pawan Kalyan's announcement over the Jana Sena's alliance with TDP.
Meanwhile, the CID questioning Nara Chandrababu Naidu is going on in the Rajahmundry Central Jail. The remand of Naidu will end today.