Jana Sena leaders supports ticket for Vijayawada West Constituency

The Vijayawada West Constituency 34 Division President Akula Ravi Shankar and 37 Division President Shikharam Shetty Ramu Gupta have recently announced their support for Mahesh to be allotted the Vijayawada West Constituency MLA seat. This decision was made during a gathering where 42nd Division Presidents Tirupati Anusha, 45th Division President Bommu Rambabu Govinda Lakshmi, 46th Division Presidents Sheikh Amir Bhasha Sharmila, and 47th Division Coordinators, 51st Division Coordinators blessed Gari's picture.

During the event, leaders from various divisions praised Mahesh Gari for his dedication and hard work since the inception of the party. They highlighted his continuous efforts to connect with the people and address public issues.

This show of support from the division leaders indicates a strong backing for Mahesh Gari to represent the West Constituency as its MLA. Gari's commitment to serving the community and advocating for important causes has resonated with many party members, making him a favorable candidate for the position.