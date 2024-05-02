NMD Farooq, TDP candidate for Nandyal MLA, leads successful election campaign in local wards

NMD Farooq, the Telugu Desam Party candidate for Nandyala MLA, spearheaded a successful election campaign in various wards of the region. With the support of local TDP leaders, Farooq toured through wards 1, 2, 3, and 5, engaging with the community and explaining the Super six schemes introduced by the party.

During the campaign, Farooq highlighted the accomplishments of the Telugu Desam Party and compared them to the current administration under Jaganmohan Reddy. He promised continued support for the Muslim community, including pensions, financial assistance, and interest-free loans, if the TDP comes to power.

Farooq also criticized Jaganmohan Reddy's policies, particularly regarding land rights and reservation for Muslims. He pledged to fight for the repeal of what he called the "Land Grabbing Act" and to ensure that the people of Nandyala would see positive changes in the near future.

The local community welcomed Farooq and the TDP leaders with enthusiasm, showing their support for the party's goals and vision for the region. As the elections approach on May 13, Farooq urged voters to choose the Telugu Desam Party and promised to work tirelessly for the betterment of Nandyala.















