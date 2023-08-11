Jana Sena party releases Pawan Kalyan's Varahi Vijaya Yatra schedule

Jana Sena Chief Pawan Kalyan's Varahi Yatra is currently ongoing in Visakhapatnam, and the party has announced the schedule for the yatra, which will continue till the 17th of the month. Nadendla Manohar, the Jana Sena political affairs committee chairman, released a statement after meeting with the party leaders of Visakhapatnam.

During the meeting, he extended congratulations to everyone for the success of public meeting held at Jagdamba Circle in Visakhapatnam. He emphasized that the programs undertaken by Pawan Kalyan in Visakhapatnam should be executed in a planned manner.

Subsequently, the schedule of Pawan's visit was discussed and finalized with the leaders.

The schedule for the Varahi Vijaya Yatra is as follows:

• On the afternoon of the 11th, Pawan will visit Rushikonda in the Bhimili Constituency.

• On the 12th at 11 am, he will go to Pendurthi constituency and meet the family members of Varalakshmi, an elderly woman who was killed by a volunteer. Later in the day, at 4 pm, he will visit the CNBC Lands area in Visakhapatnam.

• On the 13th, Pawan will participate in a public meeting in the Gajuwaka constituency.

• On the 14th at 11 am, he will visit encroached lands in Vissannapet under the Anakapalli Constituency.

• On the 15th, Pawan will attend Independence Day celebrations at the Mangalagiri Central Office.

• On the 16th, he will visit the red clay mounds being destroyed in the Bhimili constituency of Visakhapatnam.

• On the 17th, there will be a Janavani program in the Visakhapatnam Constituency.