Jana Sena questions need for IB syllabus

Kakinada: Jana Sena Party political affairs committee (PAC) chairman Nadendla Manohar criticised Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, who first said that English medium is being introduced to provide better education in schools, and then changed it into CBSE syllabus and now he is preparing to impose IB syllabus on students by force.

He said going by the false promises and dubious actions of Chief Minister, it is clear that the YSRCP government is determined to destroy the education system in the state. Speaking to media here on Thursday, Manohar accused Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy of preparing ground for open corruption in the education department in the name of poor students.

The agreement signed on Thursday by the education department to introduce the IB (International Baccalaureate) syllabus in schools is a clear proof of the corruption of the YSRCP government.

Jagan has made it clear that this agreement is being made only for his benefit and the students will not benefit from this. He said that there is a scam of Rs 4,500 crore in the IB syllabus. “Jagan Mohan Reddy decided to implement it with zeal despite objections from the legal and finance departments. It states that payments are to be made in Singapore dollars and that the laws of Switzerland shall apply to disputes over this agreement,” he said.

The JSP leader said that the IB syllabus is available in only 4,000 schools worldwide and 212 schools across India. He demanded the Chief Minister answer as to why this is being introduced in 44,000 schools in Andhra Pradesh alone. He wants the government to explain how the IB syllabus will benefit poor students. Half-knowledge CM is playing with students’ lives with his manipulations, he criticised.

Manohar demanded the immediate cancellation of the IB syllabus implementation agreement.