Jana Vignana Vedika organises training classes in science

Ongole (Prakasam District): Science is behind every incident, from the evolution of life to the equilibrium in the universe, observed guests and resource persons at the training classes organised by Jana Vignana Vedika (JVV) at Giddalur on Sunday.

Dr Kalesha Basha, Associate Professor at Government Medical College in Nellore and guest speaker at the programme, said that scientists have successfully proved the universe was formed about 14 lakh crore years ago with the big bang theory. He said that science has cracked the process behind the birth of the universe, a human being or any of life that existed. He said that though the religious fanatics tortured and killed Copernicus, Galileo and other scientists never deviated from their belief in science. He noted that scientists like Einstein who proposed that mass and energy are of the same entity, Curie, who found the cure for cancer, and Fleming who discovered penicillin to cure injuries and wounds, have changed the world with their inventions.

He said that science is the force that could better the lives in future and emphasised the need for support from the governments for the research.

Dr Sarath, the district health convener and JVV Resource Person, said that question is the tool that leads society into development. He said that following anything blindly is wrong, and advised the participants to question, analyse the answer and understand and then review the merits before following anything. He asked the JVV workers to ignite the zeal to question, intent to observe and inculcate creativity in the students and everyone in society.

Earlier, JVV State committee member P Swarupareddy made the inaugural speech and the guests inaugurated 'Antariksha Vignanam', a book published by the Jana Vignana Vedika.