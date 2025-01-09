Live
- Angel funding platform launched to boost Vokkaliga entrepreneurs
- Brave dog saves family from devastating fire in Gangavathi
- BJP slams cong govt over facilitating surrender of Maoists
- Gold rates in Delhi today surges, check the rates on 09 January, 2025
- Create fear among criminals,CM tells cops
- Gold rates in Vijayawada today surges check the rates on 9 January, 2025
- Poco X7 and X7 Pro Set to Launch Today: Key Features, Prices, and How to Watch
- Gold rates in Hyderabad today surges check the rates on 9 January, 2025
- Gold rates in Visakhapatnam today surges check the rates on 9 January, 2025
- Punjab Police Slap Terrorism Charges On MP Amritpal Singh In High-Profile Murder Case
Just In
Janardhan Reddy stuns top seed Sandeep Dive to clinch singles title
The final day of the 29th All India Federation Cup Carrom tournament witnessed some very important matches both in men and women.
Nellore : The final day of the 29th All India Federation Cup Carrom tournament witnessed some very important matches both in men and women.
Seeded players lost to unseeded marking major upsets. Janardhan Reddy (Andhra) stuns top seed Prashanth More (RBI) storming into men’s single finals and clinched men’s title in straight two games against Sandeep Dive of Jain Irrigation in men’s finals, said Abdul Jaleel, general secretary of Andhra Carroms Association.
Repeating the same in women’s singles, the youngest player of the tournament 14-year-old Pooja of Poducherry won against former National champion Ilavazhaki (PSPB) in straight two sets in the final and won her first women’s single title and became the youngest champion of Federation Cup.
The defending World Cup carrom champion K Srinivas (PSPB) lost to Sandeep Dive (Jain Irrigation) and on the other hand V Khazima (PSPB) lost to Mantashah Iqbal (UP) in the semifinals.
The results of men, women singles and men and women double:
In men’s singles Ch Janardhan Reddy (Andhra) bt Sandeep Dive (Jain Irrigation) with score: 25-06, 25-08 and third and fourth places went to K Srinivas (PSPB) and Prashanth More (RBI).
Likewise, in women’s singles final, V Pooja ( Puducherry) bt Ila Vazhakhi with score 25-13, 24-10 and the third and fourth positions were secured by Kajal Kumari (PSPB) and V Mitra ( PSPB).
In the men’s doubles finals, winners are Zaheer Pasha & Prashanth More (RBI) followed by runners Vikas Harish Dharia & Pankaj Ashok Pawa (Maharashtra). The third and fourth places were bagged by Raheem Kareem Khan & Abhijith Tripankar (Jain Irrigation) and Sandeep Dive & Zaid Ahmed Farooquee.