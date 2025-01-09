Janardhan Reddy stuns top seed Sandeep Dive to clinch singles title

Nellore : The final day of the 29th All India Federation Cup Carrom tournament witnessed some very important matches both in men and women.

Seeded players lost to unseeded marking major upsets. Janardhan Reddy (Andhra) stuns top seed Prashanth More (RBI) storming into men’s single finals and clinched men’s title in straight two games against Sandeep Dive of Jain Irrigation in men’s finals, said Abdul Jaleel, general secretary of Andhra Carroms Association.

Repeating the same in women’s singles, the youngest player of the tournament 14-year-old Pooja of Poducherry won against former National champion Ilavazhaki (PSPB) in straight two sets in the final and won her first women’s single title and became the youngest champion of Federation Cup.

The defending World Cup carrom champion K Srinivas (PSPB) lost to Sandeep Dive (Jain Irrigation) and on the other hand V Khazima (PSPB) lost to Mantashah Iqbal (UP) in the semifinals.

The results of men, women singles and men and women double:

In men’s singles Ch Janardhan Reddy (Andhra) bt Sandeep Dive (Jain Irrigation) with score: 25-06, 25-08 and third and fourth places went to K Srinivas (PSPB) and Prashanth More (RBI).

Likewise, in women’s singles final, V Pooja ( Puducherry) bt Ila Vazhakhi with score 25-13, 24-10 and the third and fourth positions were secured by Kajal Kumari (PSPB) and V Mitra ( PSPB).

In the men’s doubles finals, winners are Zaheer Pasha & Prashanth More (RBI) followed by runners Vikas Harish Dharia & Pankaj Ashok Pawa (Maharashtra). The third and fourth places were bagged by Raheem Kareem Khan & Abhijith Tripankar (Jain Irrigation) and Sandeep Dive & Zaid Ahmed Farooquee.