Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan left to Delhi

Vijayawada: The Janasena party chief Pawan Kalyan has left to Delhi from Ganavaram airport, after meeting with the party leaders at Mangalgiri office on Saturday.

Janasenani's sudden tour to the national capital has gained an all-round interest in state politics. During the tour, Pawan Kalyan will be meeting key leaders and Union ministers, where he will be discussing the current political situation in the state.

It's reported that PK will be taking three capitals issue to the center notice. On the other side, it is interesting that the Janasena party has made no official statement on Pawan Kalyan's Delhi visit.

Earlier, Pawan Kalyan has held a meeting with the Janasena leaders over Capitals issue and local bodies election at the Mangalgiri party office, where the majority of the leaders expressed the opinion to have an alliance with TDP.