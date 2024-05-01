  • Menu
Janasena Party Celebrates International Labour Day with Market Yard Hamali Trade Union President in Eluru

The 138th International Labour Day (May Day) celebrations were held in Eluru under the leadership of Reddy Appala Naidu, President of the Hamali Vartaka Sangam.

Eluru: The 138th International Labour Day (May Day) celebrations were held in Eluru under the leadership of Reddy Appala Naidu, President of the Hamali Vartaka Sangam. The event, organized at the IFTU office in the local market yard, brought together members of the Hamali Workers Union from various colonies including Hamali Colony, Chenchula Colony, and Maedarla Colony.

During the flag unveiling ceremony at Ashram Hospital Highway, Reddy Appalanayudu, the President of the Hamali Workers Union and In-Charge of Janasena Party in Eluru Constituency, reaffirmed the commitment to protect the rights of workers and strive for the liberation of society from the capitalist system. He highlighted the challenges faced by working class members, including threats to their hard-earned rights such as wages, bonuses, pensions, and the right to strike.

Reddy Appalanayuduemphasized the significance of the eight-hour working day and the importance of advocating for fair labor practices. He commended the fighting spirit of the working class, noting that the struggle for better working conditions and rights has historically been a testament to their resilience.

The event was attended by leaders from IFTU, representatives from the Hamali Workers Union, and Hamali workers who came together to mark International Labor Day and honor the contributions of the working class.





