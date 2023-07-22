Live
'Janata khana' at general coach locations
In an effort to enhance passenger convenience, the Railway Board announced provision of economy meals 'janta khana' at platforms near general seating coaches at railway stations.
As a part of the first phase of the initiative, special counters have been set up to facilitate the meals for the general class passengers at various stations of Waltair Division, including Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam, Rayagada and Koraput.
More stations are being identified and will soon be covered for the provision of economy meals along with water bottles at general class coach locations.
Generally, these general seating coaches are located at either end of the train and passengers have to rush to the stalls to cater to their needs before resuming their journey. In order to avoid such rush, care has been taken to set up stalls near the coaches.
Divisional Railway Manager of Waltair Saurabh Prasad directed concerned department officials to pay special attention to such stalls at the stations.