Jandhyala lauded for healthy comedy

Vijayawada: Jandhyala is address for healthy comedy and friendship, said personality development trainer Dr MC Das in the meeting organised by 'Abhiruchi', a cultural organisation, in connection with the birthday celebrations of Jandhyala, the late film director and writer at the Veledandla Hanumantharaya Grandhalayam Hall.

Das said Jandhala had a group of friends wherever he goes and he would always be remembered by his friends and large number of fans. He also added that all his hilarious movies were enjoyed by all sections of the public. Atluri Rakshit, a movie artiste said that present generations of artistes were inspired by Jandhyala's movies. He also said that his movies 'Nalugu Stambhalata', 'Chantabbyi', 'Padamati Sandhyaragam' and 'Aha na Pellanta' were evergreen hits and the dialogues are very sharp and crisp.

P Panduranga Rao, SB Shastry, Chinnam Ramakrishan, Jandhyala's daughters Sahithi and Sampada were also present on the dais. P Krishnaji presided over the function and Madugula Ramakrishna conducted the meeting.

On this occasion, "Ek din ka sultan", written by Jandhyala was staged by Sagar Theatre Arts and directed by ES Pavan Kumar. I Lakshmikantha Rao, EV Sagar, Pavankumar, ESI Ramesh and K Ravi acted in this playlet. The artistes tried to perform well but due to the failure of the mike system the dialogues could not be enjoyed by the gathering.

Earlier, Polavarapu Sai Manasvini and K Durga Sravani performed Kuchipudi dance items and received appreciations from the audience.