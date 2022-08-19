Janmashtami celebrated grandly in Guntur

Guntur: Special pujas performed to Lord Sri Krishna at Sri Krishna temple on the occasion of Sri Krishna Janmashtami on Friday. Sri Krishna and Sri Venkateswara Swamy temples were decorated with colourful lights and large number of devotees visited the temple and performed pujas seeking God's blessings.

Special pujas were performed to Lord Sri Krishna at International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) Gokula Kshetram at Tadepalli of Guntur district on Friday.

Rajya Sabha Member Mopidevi Venkataramana Rao, MP Lavu Sri Krishnadevarayulu and MLC Kalpalatha Reddy visited the temple and performed special pujas and Ksheera Abhishekam to Sri Krishna.

The temple authorities welcomed them with Purna Kumbham and offered Teerdham and Prasadam.

Temple authorities set up pandals and provided necessary facilities and cultural programmes conducted.

Special pujas performed to Sri Venkateswara Swamy at Brudavan Gardens in Guntur city.