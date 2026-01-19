Jansadharan spl train between Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada

Visakhapatnam: Considering the demand and rush due to the return journey of passengers after the Sankranti festival, East Coast Railway decided to run Jansadharan special trains on Monday.

The Jansadharan special train will leave Visakhapatnam at 10 am on Monday and it will reach Vijayawada at 4pm the same day.

In return, Vijayawada- Visakhapatnam Jansadharan special train will leave Vijayawada at 6.30 pm the same day and it will reach Visakhapatnam at 12.35 midnight.

These pair of trains will stop at various station, including Duvvada, Anakapalli, Elamanchili, Tuni, Annavaram, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Nidadavolu, Tadepalligudem, Eluru and Gangavaram between Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada. This pair of trains will have all general classes in its composition. The officials appealed to make use of these special trains.