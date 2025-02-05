Japan’s high-level delegation explores business opportunities in Sri City

Sri City: A 25-member delegation from Japan’s Ehime Prefecture, led by Governor Tokihiro Nakamura visited Sri City to assess investment opportunities.

Sri City MD Dr Ravindra Sannareddy highlighted its robust infrastructure, sectoral diversity and strategic edge for global manufacturers before the delegation. He noted that Sri City is India’s second-largest investment hub for Japanese companies, hosting over 30 firms, including Unicharm India Pvt Ltd. from Ehime Prefecture.

Responding to the Governor’s query, Dr Sannareddy underscored Andhra Pradesh’s investor-friendly initiatives, including the ‘Speed of Doing Business’ policy for faster approvals, sector-specific incentives and advanced industrial parks. He welcomed Ehime-based entrepreneurs to establish a strong presence in Sri City.

The delegation engaged in discussions on business setup, investment prospects and Sri City’s well-integrated industrial ecosystem. Governor Nakamura praised Sri City’s expansive layout, world-class infrastructure and investor-centric approach, applauding the management’s role in shaping a premier industrial hub.

Among the visitors were Hiromasa Miyake, Chairman of the Ehime Prefectural Assembly and senior officials from government, banking and industry associations. They toured Sri City’s cutting-edge facilities and visited the Daikin plant, witnessing operations and interacting with company officials.

Ehime Prefecture, a key industrial hub, excels in shipbuilding, paper manufacturing, chemicals and precision machinery, with industry giants like Sumitomo driving its growth. The region is also making strides in renewable energy and advanced materials, aligning with global sustainability goals.