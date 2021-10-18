Jarugumalli: Villagers lynch quack for killing woman

Jarugumalli: In a series of incidents that unfolded in a short span of time, two persons were killed at Kamepalli village of Jarugumalli mandal in Prakasam district on Sunday night.

According to Jarugumalli SI Rajiya Sultana and Singarayakonda CI M Lakshman and villagers, one quack Tannitu Obietty, aged about 56 years, offered remedies to ailments at Kamepalli village. His wife had died about four months ago.

A woman, Vankayalapati Vijayalakshmi, aged 43 years, who was suffering from knee pain even after receiving treatment at various hospitals, approached Obisetty at his home for treatment.

He was continuing a course of treatment for relief from the knee pain and advised her to visit him on Sunday. The woman went to his house on Sunday evening at around 7 pm.

The neighbours heard screams of Vankayalapati Vijayalakshmi after a while and alerted Obisetty's daughter, Pallapu Venkatalakshmi, who lives nearby in the same village.

By the time Venkatalakshmi reached the house, he was outside with a blood-stained knife in hand and hurriedly searching for something. Venkatalakshmi and others went inside and found the dead body of Vijayalakshmi lying in a pool of blood.

On seeing her mother dead, she screamed out in horror. Venkatalakshmi, informed about the murder by calling the Jarugumalli SI on her mobile phone, after her attempts of informing the police on Dial 100 gone in vain.

The SI Rajiya Sultana and her staff reached the village and took the accused, Tanniru Obisetty into custody and started to inspect the crime scene.

By that time, the enraged locals attacked the SI and other police personnel, and dragged Obisetty from the police jeep and killed him by beating him with sticks.

By 11 pm, the Singarayakonda CI reached the village with backup forces and brought the situation under control.

On Monday morning, the dead bodies of Vijayalakshmi and Obisetty were shifted for post mortem. Jarugumalli police registered two cases against Obisetty and the villagers.

The police set up pickets in the village to maintain law and order and searched for the people involved in the mob killing, attack on police and opened rowdy sheets on some of the involved.