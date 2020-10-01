Jawahar Reddy appointed as the new EO of TTD, will take charge on October 9

Tirupati: Andhra Pradesh government has appointed K Jawahar Reddy as the new EO of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam. He is expected to take over charge as the new EO on the 9th of this month while EO Anil Kumar Singhal will be relieved from duties tomorrow. Meanwhile, additional EO Dharma Reddy will preside as the TTD EO until then. It is a known fact that K Jawahar Reddy is currently the Special Principal Secretary, State Medical, Health and Family Welfare. He was instrumental on behalf of the Department of Health during the Corona crisis and the government has transferred him as TTD EO as the coronavirus pandemic is declining.

Anil Kumar Singhal, currently the TTD EO, is a 1993 batch IAS officer was appointed by the then Telugu Desam Party government in May 2017. He was the Resident Commissioner of AP Bhavan, Delhi prior to his appointment as TTD EO. Despite Singhal's two-year term ended in 2019, the government decided to extend his term. However, the appointment of Anil Kumar Singhal as TTD EO was criticized at the time as he belongs to northern states.

During CM Jagan's recent visit to the Tirumala Tirupati Temple, the opposition demanded that his declaration be submitted. In addition, the government-appointed Jawahar Reddy as EO after the end of the Brahmotsavams.