Jayaho BC program held in Kuppam under auspices of MLC Kancharla Srikanth

The Jayaho BC programme, led by the Telugu Desam Party leaders, has launched a new initiative in Samagutapalli under Kuppam Municipal to print pamphlets and explain the work done by Chandrababu Naidu for the Kshatriyas of Vanniakula. The event began with a special pooja conducted in the local temple. MLC Kancharla Srikanth then visited the houses of Vanniyakula Kshatriyas in Samagutapalli to explain the development work accomplished by former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu in the Kuppam constituency.

Speaking to the media, MLC Kancharla Srikanth emphasized that it was Chandrababu who had constructed the community building for the Kshatriyas of Vanniakula. He criticized the YCP leaders for hastily starting the community building project under their governance without completing essential tasks such as painting and constructing the compound wall for the Kshatriya building of the Vanniyakus. Srikanth credited Chandrababu for the development of Vanniakula Kshatriyas and reiterated the Telugu Desam Party's ambitions to regain power.



MLC Kancharla Srikanth also pledged that if the Telugu Desam Party comes to power, initiatives will be taken for the progress of Dharmaraju temples in Yamaganipalli, Vendugampally, Karlagatta, and PB Nattam villages in the Kuppam constituency. He assured further development of the Vanniakula Kshatriya building as well. Additionally, TDP workers who were suffering from illness were visited in Samagutapalli, and the party expressed confidence in providing support in all possible ways.

The event also included paying tributes to Sanjay, who tragically lost his life last month after falling into the Bangaranattam pond. MLC Kancharla Srikanth and constituency in-charge Muniratnam extended their condolences to Sanjay's family by visiting them.