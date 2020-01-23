JCI Ongole Bullets remembers Bose on the birth anniversary

Ongole: Youth should take inspiration from the life of Nethaji Subhas Chandra Bose, said president of JCI Ongole Bullets, Koppolu Suresh. The club members organised the 123rd birth anniversary of the freedom fighter by paying rich tributes and garlanding the photograph of the latter at Sri Vani High School in Ongole on Thursday.



He explained that Nethaji founded the Azad Hind Fouj to fight for freedom for India. He said that the aggressive attitude and speeches made him popular among other countries and brought respect to him. He said that Nethaji is the only leader who does not have a death anniversary. Club secretary M Subbarao, G Rambabu, Narendra, Ravindra, Vamsi, Chinna Raja, Swaroop, Kumar and others also participated in the programme.