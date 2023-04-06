JEE Mains 2023 session 2 exams to begin today, 1.5 lakh from AP to appear

The JEE Mains 2023 second session exams for admission to IIT, NIT and other national educational institutions will begin on Thursday (today) with 9.4 lakh people across the country likely to appear for these exams. It is estimated that 1.5 lakh people from AP will take the examination.



These exams are being conducted in 330 cities of the country and 15 cities abroad including 25 towns of AP. These are computer based tests. These exams will be held on 8th, 10th, 11th, 12th, 13th and 15th besides Thursday. Although the earlier schedule stated that the exams will be held from 6th to 12th, due to the increase in the number of candidates, the National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting the exam on 13th and 15th as well.

The exam will be conducted in two batches, morning and afternoon. While 8.2 lakh people appeared for the first session of JEE Main and the number is increasing this time, the NTA has advised candidates to bring a valid photo identity card along with admit card copies to the exam centre.