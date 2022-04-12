JEE Mains model test papers released

Releasing the model test papers of JEE Mains brought out by the Students Federation of India, NTR District Collector S Dilli Rao said that the model test papers are very much useful for the students to score high marks in the test. He congratulated the SFI for preparing the model test papers at a programme here on Monday.

Joint Collector Srivas Nupur and District Revenue Officer Mohan Kumar were also present.

SFI district president and secretary M Someswara Rao and Ch Venkateswara Rao said that the SFI had been bringing out the Model test papers for EAMCET, NEET for the last 20 years.

During the present academic year also, model tests would be conducted for the students who appear for tenth, JEE Main, NEET and EMCET.

They appealed to the students to avail the opportunity in large numbers to get benefited. They said that the SFI would not only fight for the problems of the students but also help them to crack tough exams.