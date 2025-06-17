  • Menu
‘Jeevana Sourabhalu’ book released

Highlights

Jeevana Sourabhalu, a classical Telugu poetry anthology is penned by eminent poet and academician Dr Oleti Uma Saraswathi

Vijayawada: “Poetry holds a timeless legacy of over a thousand years, and Padya Kavita remains one of the most cherished literary forms among Telugu people,” said Avanigadda MLA and noted cultural patron Mandali Buddha Prasad.

He was speaking at the launch of Jeevana Sourabhalu, a classical Telugu poetry anthology penned by eminent poet and academician Dr Oleti Uma Saraswathi. The event was held on Sunday evening at the Book Festivals Society Meeting Hall in Vijayawada, under the joint auspices of the Krishna District Writers’ Association and the Book Festivals Society.

In his address, Buddha Prasad lauded Dr Uma Saraswathi not only for her poetic excellence but also for her contributions as an educator. “While continuing her poetic journey, she has also inspired the students by imparting the beauty of classical Telugu poetry, thus playing a vital role in preserving and nurturing the richness of our language,” he said.

The event was presided over by Chalapaka Prakash, General Secretary of the Andhra Pradesh Writers’ Association. Dr GV Poornachand, who attended as the Guest of Honour, offered insightful reflections on the depth and lyrical beauty in Dr Uma Saraswathi’s poetry.

Delivering a detailed review of the book, literary critic Dr Gumma Sambasiva Rao praised the poet’s commitment to the classical form. “True poetry transcends time and at the moment when classical verse is facing decline, Dr Uma Saraswathi’s work stands as a beacon, guiding future generations with its aesthetic and cultural value,” he remarked.

