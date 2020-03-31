Jeeyar Swamijis deny rumours on violations at Tirumala temple

Tirupati: As the rumours on social media alleging violations in the famed Sri Venkateswara Temple in the conduct of Nithya Kainkaryams continue unabated, the Jeeyar Swamijis of TTD on Monday came out strongly denying the rumours as scores of devotees started expressing concern.



Speaking to the media at the Mutt here on Monday, Pedda Jeeyar and Chinna Jeeyar Swamijis asserted that the daily rituals in the famed Tirumala temple were going on scrupulously following the age-old temple practice.

Denying the allegations that the Archaka Swamulu (priests) were conducting the daily rituals like Doopa Deepa Naivedyam in a hurried manner in

the process not observing the rituals properly, the Swamijis who are the religious overseers of TTD administering the fame Tirumala temple asserted that there is not even an iota of truth in it as they or their authorised representatives are present daily at the shrine right from the opening of the temple and performing of rituals beginning from Suprabatham to Ekantha Seva being conducted before the closure of the shrine daily in the night.

They also denied Akhandam (deepam) also gone out due to negligence of temple staff and affirmed that there is no scope for the eternal glowing lamp dying out and appealed to the devotees not to believe such rumours being deliberately spread by mischievous elements to malign the image of popular Tirumala temple unmindful of hurting sentiments of hundreds of thousands of devotees spread all over the globe.

It may be noted that after the closure of darshan in Tirumala 10 days back, rumours started sprouting on social media forcing TTD chairman YV Subba Reddy coming out to deny them at the begining. Later, Tirumala temple chief priest Venugopal Deekshithulu also clarified but rumours are continuing on social media more so in WhatsApp groups much to the worry of TTD management and also hurting sentiments of devotees.