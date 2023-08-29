Live
- Tummala Nageswara Rao to hold meeting with followers today, to decide on party change
- 58 firms line up for IT hardware PLI
- Techno Paints launches colour banks tech
- RIL AGM fails to cheer markets
- Ikea Hyderabad gets 180 mn visitors in five years
- ‘Bedurulanka 2012’ collections: This is what film made in first three days
- Congress criticises BJP’s ‘Jan Ashirwad Yatra’ set to begin on Sep 3
- Telangana govt. gives order on implementation of PRC to TSS employees
- Miss World Competition to be held in Kashmir
- China releases new map; shows Aksai Chin, Arunachal as its territory
Just In
JEO lauds Ayurveda student for winning prize
Tirupati: TTD JEO (Health and Education) Sada Bhargavi on Monday congratulated the N Bharadwaja for his expertise in research in Ayurveda. The Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS), New Delhi, has given encouragement to 100 students to do research in Ayurveda and started a project in 2022.
Bharadwaja was one among the students, who won a prize money of Rs 50,000 and a certificate of appreciation for his research paper on “A clinical study to evaluate the efficiency of Vasadi Kwatha and Eranda Beeja Lepa along with Ksheera Seka in the management of Vata Rakta” under the guidance of Prof Gnana Prasoona, Head of Department of Kaya Chikitsa in SV Ayurvedic College. Principal Dr Muralikrisha, Vice Principal Dr Sundaram were also present.