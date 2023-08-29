JEO lauds Ayurveda student for winning prize

Tirupati: TTD JEO (Health and Education) Sada Bhargavi on Monday congratulated the N Bharadwaja for his expertise in research in Ayurveda. The Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS), New Delhi, has given encouragement to 100 students to do research in Ayurveda and started a project in 2022.

Bharadwaja was one among the students, who won a prize money of Rs 50,000 and a certificate of appreciation for his research paper on “A clinical study to evaluate the efficiency of Vasadi Kwatha and Eranda Beeja Lepa along with Ksheera Seka in the management of Vata Rakta” under the guidance of Prof Gnana Prasoona, Head of Department of Kaya Chikitsa in SV Ayurvedic College. Principal Dr Muralikrisha, Vice Principal Dr Sundaram were also present.